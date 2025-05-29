Clear Cell Sarcoma Pipeline Appears Robust With 6+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Clear Cell Sarcoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 6+ companies and 6+ pipeline drugs in Clear Cell Sarcoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Clear Cell Sarcoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Clear Cell Sarcoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Clear Cell Sarcoma Pipeline Report



In March 2025, SOLTI Breast Cancer Research Group announced a phase II study to evaluate the efficacy of spartalizumab (cohorts 1 and 2) and tislelizumab (cohort 3) in monotherapy in patients with PD1-high-expressing tumors.

DelveInsight's Clear Cell Sarcoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 6+ active players working to develop 6+ pipeline therapies for Clear Cell Sarcoma treatment.

The leading Clear Cell Sarcoma Companies such as Tesaro, NantPharma, Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and others. Promising Clear Cell Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies such as CPI-613 + Hydroxychloroquine, ARQ 197, Nivolumab, Paclitaxel, TAK228, Crizotinib (PF-02341066), Spartalizumab, Tislelizumab and others.

Clear Cell Sarcoma Emerging Drugs Profile

TSR-042: Tesaro

TSR-042 is an investigational anti-programmed death (PD)-1 immunotherapy agent. It is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to PD-1 resulting in inhibition of binding to programmed death receptor ligands 1 and 2. The therapy is currently under Phase II evaluation in Advanced Clear Cell Sarcoma.

CPI-613®: Rafael Pharmaceuticals

CPI-613® (devimistat) is a ketoglutarate dehydrogenase complex and Pyruvate dehydrogenase complex inhibitor. These are the enzymes of TCA cycle, an indispensable process essential to tumor cell multiplication and survival, selectively in cancer cells. CPI-613® is being evaluated in Phase I clinical studies in combination with hydroxychloroquine for patients with Clear Cell Sarcoma of Soft Tissue.

The Clear Cell Sarcoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Clear Cell Sarcoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Clear Cell Sarcoma Treatment.

Clear Cell Sarcoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Clear Cell Sarcoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Clear Cell Sarcoma market

Clear Cell Sarcoma Companies

Clear Cell Sarcoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical. Molecule Type

Clear Cell Sarcoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Scope of the Clear Cell Sarcoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Clear Cell Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Clear Cell Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryClear Cell Sarcoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentClear Cell Sarcoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentClear Cell Sarcoma Collaboration DealsMid Stage Products (Phase II)TSR-042: TesaroDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CPI-613: Rafael PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsClear Cell Sarcoma Key CompaniesClear Cell Sarcoma Key ProductsClear Cell Sarcoma- Unmet NeedsClear Cell Sarcoma- Market Drivers and BarriersClear Cell Sarcoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionClear Cell Sarcoma Analyst ViewsClear Cell Sarcoma Key CompaniesAppendix

