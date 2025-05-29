Rumbu Holdings Announces Release Of First Quarter Financial Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - The Board of Directors of Rumbu Holdings Ltd(TSXV: RMB), is pleased to announce the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, which have been filed on SEDAR. These quarterly results represent the first complete period of operations of the funeral homes previously acquired by Rumbu, with total revenues of $1.7 Million and cash flow from operations of $446,000, in the quarter. Any questions with respect to the Financial Statements may be directed to the Chairman of Rumbu as noted below. The Company also advises that it is continuing to acquire additional funeral homes in the 2025 fiscal year.

About Rumbu

Rumbu operates in the funeral home business in Western Canada and provides funeral and cremation related services to the public in its market area. Rumbu provides a vehicle to expand its funeral home business in Western Canada through the acquisition of additional funeral homes and partnering with owners of funeral homes.

