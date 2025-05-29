Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Details Of Annual & Special Meeting Of Aurania Shareholders


2025-05-29 07:06:49
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 1:30pm ET on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Company's offices at 8 King Street East, Suite 1800, Toronto, ON M5C 1B5.

Aurania's President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron, is planning to provide a brief update on activities following the formal part of the Meeting. The Company expects to provide a link to a video and/or audio replay of Dr. Barron's update sometime following the Meeting.

Proxy Voting Deadline
To ensure your vote is counted, please cast your vote prior to Tuesday, June 10 th , 2025, at 1:30pm ET as per the details in your form of proxy. Meeting materials can be found on Aurania's website under the Annual General Meeting tab.

Financial Statements and MD&A (Management's Discussion & Analysis)
Aurania's interim financial statements and MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2025, are available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website .

About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at and , as well as on Facebook at , Twitter at , and LinkedIn at .

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



