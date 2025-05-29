403
WHO Announces Al-Awda Hospital In North Gaza Is Out Of Service
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 29 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that Al-Awda Hospital in North Gaza is now out of service after an evacuation order by Israeli occupation forces.
In a post on his (X) account, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that 97 people including 13 patients remain inside the hospital after it was evacuated.
He confirmed that the WHO is planning a mission tomorrow to transfer patients to another facility despite the ongoing insecurity adding that due to impassable roads the hospital's medical equipment cannot be relocated.
Ghebreyesus pointed out that the with Al-Awda's closure there is no remaining functional hospital in North Gaza severing a critical lifeline for the people there.
He reiterated the WHO's plea for protection of hospitals and the safety of their staff and patients as well as its call for active protection of civilians and healthcare.
Ghebreyesus stressed "Hospitals must never be attacked or militarized" calling for an immediate ceasefire. (end)
