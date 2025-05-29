COVID Returns: Two Cases Detected In Kashmir

According to health officials, the duo reported mild symptoms and underwent COVID-19 testing at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, where they were found positive. They are currently in isolation within the GDC hostel premises.

“There's no need to panic,” a senior health official said.“Both students are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms. They do not require hospitalization and are being monitored as per protocol.”

Principal of Government Dental College, Professor (Dr) Sandeep Kour Bali, confirmed the development and said that a separate washroom facility has been arranged to ensure safe isolation within the hostel.

“All students and staff at the college have already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine along with booster shots. We're fully prepared to manage such cases, and the situation is under control,” Dr. Bali said.

She added that one of the students has a mild cough while the other remains symptom-free.“They're doing well and there's no health concern,” she assured.

Medical experts have urged the public to remain cautious but calm, noting that the current COVID-19 strain appears to be manifesting as a mild illness across the country.

“Most cases recover on their own,” said a doctor from GMC.“There's no evidence suggesting a severe outbreak at this stage. However, people should stay alert and follow standard precautions.”

Authorities have confirmed that health infrastructure has been strengthened since previous waves, and they are keeping a close watch on developments. For now, there are no new restrictions, but the public has been advised to practice good hygiene and report any symptoms.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now