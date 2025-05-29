Dominican Republic IDB To Host CEO Summit Of The Americas
The event, taking place on the eve of the Summit of the Americas, will convene leading business executives and heads of state from across the region to advance a shared agenda for private-sector-led development. Discussions will center on key themes: importance of critical minerals, enabling conditions for investment – including security – and the future of financial systems in Latin America and the Caribbean, among others.
“We are excited to announce that, fulfilling our commitment to provide a space for dialogue between Governments and the private sector, we will work with the Inter-American Development Bank to host the 5th CEO Summit of the Americas,” said Roberto Álvarez, minister of foreign affairs of the Dominican Republic.
“Strong collaboration between businesses and government is essential to unlocking private sector-led development. The CEO Summit of the Americas is a unique platform to turn dialogue into concrete opportunities in key areas of potential in the region. We're honoured to co-host it with the government of the Dominican Republic,” said IDB president Ilan Goldfajn.
Leading up to the event, over 70 companies and business associations met in Santo Domingo as part of the Americas Business Dialogue (ABD) – a private-sector-led initiative facilitated by the IDB to promote high-level exchange between governments and businesses in the region.
The meeting focused on finalizing recommendations for the CEO Summit and the broader Summit of the Americas. This will be the fourth CEO Summit organized by the IDB.
