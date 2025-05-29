A 16Th-Century Chinese Writer's Take On Workplace Burnout

MENAFN - Asia Times) We are in the middle of a global workplace burnout epidemic . Korean-German philosopher Byung-Chul Han has aptly coined the term“burnout society.”

Four centuries ago, late-Ming Dynasty scholar-official Yuan Hongdao (1568–1610) shifted from state administrative work to xiaopin - brief, personal essays celebrating everyday pleasures like gardening, leisurely excursions and long vigils beside a rare blossom .

Today, his Ming Dynasty-era practice resonates with uncanny urgency within our burnout epidemic.

The cover of The Burnout Society by Byung-Chul Han (Stanford University Press).

Amid the Wanli Emperor's neglect and escalating bureaucratic infighting in Beijing, Yuan turned away from what today we call a“toxic workplace.”

Instead, he found refuge in Jiangnan's landscapes and literary circles.

There he exchanged hierarchical pressures, administrative tedium and cut-throat careerism for moments of unhurried attention.

Yuan's xiaopin, alongside those of his contemporaries, transformed fleeting sensory moments into radical acts of resilience, suggesting that beauty, not institutions, could outlast empires.

The Ming: A literary rebellion

The late Ming Dynasty (1368–1644) was an era of contradictions.

While Europe hurtled toward colonialism and scientific rationalism, China's Jiangnan region - the fertile Yangtze Delta in today's Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces - flourished via merchant wealth, global silver trade and a thriving print culture.

Bookshops lined city streets like modern cafés. They peddled plays, poetry and xiaopin volumes like Meiyou Pavilion of Arts and Leisure (1630) and Sixteen Xiaopin Masters of the Imperial Ming (1633).

The imperial examination system , a civil service written exam - once a path to prestige - had become a bottleneck. Thousands of scholars languished in bureaucratic limbo, channelling their frustrations and exhaustion into xiaopin's intimate vignettes.

Chinese imperial examination candidates gathering around a wall where the results are posted (painting by Qiu Ying, c. 1540). Photo: .National Palace Museum)

In his preface to Meiyou Pavilion, editor Zheng Yuanxun (1603–1644) praised the genre's“flavor beyond flavor, rhythm beyond rhythm” - a poetic nod to its rich sensory detail and subtle musicality - rejecting moralizing orthodox prose by embracing immersive aesthetics.

Against neo-Confucianism 's rigid hierarchies, xiaopin elevated the private, the ephemeral and the esthetically oblique : a well-brewed pot of tea, the texture of moss on a garden rock and incense wafting through a study.