Whistleblower Claims Taxpayer-Funded Union Official Hacked Federal Tvs To Air AI Trump-Musk Foot-Kissing Video: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) bizarre cyberattack involving a vile, AI-generated video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet has rocked the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Now, a whistleblower alleges that a high-ranking union official was behind the hack - all while on taxpayer time.

According to The New York Post, the video , which played on cafeteria TV monitors at HUD headquarters, was reportedly uploaded by an official tied to the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 476. The disturbing clip ended with the phrase: "LONG LIVE THE REAL KING."

Whistleblower links hack to union official

The unnamed federal hacker was identified by the government earlier this year as an official with AFGE Local 476, which represents HUD employees, a whistleblower revealed in a letter to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the report stated.

“Reports of union bosses playing childish games and illegally engaging in partisan political activity while on the taxpayers' dime are the latest in a string of concerning allegations against HUD employees in recent years,” Ernst was quoted as saying by The Post.

Union denies involvement, calls claim baseless

AFGE Local 476 President Dr. Ashaki Robinson swiftly denied the allegation, calling it“baseless” and politically motivated.

“...unequivocally denies any involvement in the production or dissemination of the AI video featuring President Trump and Elon Musk ,” Robinson said.“This baseless allegation is another transparent attempt to attack and retaliate against AFGE for engaging lawful activity to advocate for our members and federal employees nationwide.”

She emphasised that "official time amounts are negotiated and determined by both the agency and the union, and by law can only be used for employee representational matters - not political purposes."

HUD, Ernst push back against taxpayer-funded union time

HUD spokespersons expressed outrage, aaccording to the report, hinting at upcoming reforms to limit union activity during work hours.

“It is egregious that the American taxpayer is on the hook for subsidizing the paychecks of union workers while these nefarious actions take place,” a HUD spokesperson told The Post.“The Department will continue to work with leaders like Senator Ernst to return HUD to its mission-minded focus and stop the wasteful abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Ernst echoed that message in her letter to HUD Secretary Scott Turner, calling the hack“childish and unprofessional” and“potentially illegal.”

Capitol Hill demands accountability

Sen. Ernst, who leads the Senate Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus, has been a fierce critic of taxpayer-funded union time - a federal practice allowing government employees to do union work during regular office hours.

She has asked 24 federal agencies for data on union time usage and pushed legislation to end the policy altogether.

| Harvard wins temporary reprieve from Donald Trump's foreign student ban Hatch Act concerns raised

Ernst also suggested potential Hatch Act violations - a federal law prohibiting government workers from engaging in political activities while on duty.

“If union representatives attended the rally while on [taxpayer-funded union time], as alleged, it is possible they did so in violation of federal law,” she warned.

“Taxpayers wouldn't believe it”

The situation has sparked outrage among conservative watchdogs.

“The idea that we pay for federal unions, not just for their salaries, but to use their salaries to do union work when they should be doing what we pay them to do is wild,” Mary Katharine Ham, an adviser for the Public Labor Union Accountability Committee, was quoted as saying.

| Powell resists Trump on rate cuts, stresses 'non-political' monetary policy