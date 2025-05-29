Victoria Beckham Hijacked Son Brooklyn's 'First Dance' At Wedding? Bride Nicola Reportedly 'Ran Out Crying'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A growing rift between Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his parents David and Victoria Beckham has come into the spotlight, with insiders revealing tensions that erupted after a controversial moment at Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to actress Nicola Peltz. The details emerged in a report by People magazine, citing sources close to the Peltz family.

Victoria Beckham allegedly hijacks wedding first dance

According to a source speaking to People, the conflict began when Victoria Beckham , 51, reportedly interrupted the couple's carefully planned first dance at the Palm Beach ceremony. The source explained,“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding. Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, 'The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up...Victoria Beckham!'”

The source was quoted as saying that Nicola Peltz“felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn't understand why.”

Shock and silence among wedding guests

A second insider told, People said, that the announcement shocked the entire room, resulting in a stunned silence.“It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock - you could hear a pin drop,” the insider was quoted as saying.

The situation escalated when Victoria began slow dancing with her son Brooklyn.“It wasn't appropriate,” the source commented. Nicola was reportedly so upset by the moment that she“ran from the room crying.”

Ongoing family rift

People spoke to another insider who suggested the dance incident was part of a larger, ongoing pattern of tension within the family.“Brooklyn and Nicola have been trying their best to remain on friendly terms with the duo,” the source, according to the report, noted.“They've tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again.”

The insider also shared Brooklyn's inner conflict:“Brooklyn feels torn. It's his family and blood, but he's always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like 'business.'”

Recent absence from family celebrations

Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from David Beckham's early 50th birthday celebrations in March. Despite their absence, People was told they had been invited but“tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family” remained high.

Despite the troubles, an insider reportedly said in early May,“The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for [Brooklyn]. They're just hurt and disappointed that he's now playing no part in family life.”

Brooklyn's cryptic Instagram post

Brooklyn recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram, stating he'd“always choose” his wife Nicola, signaling a possible strain in his relationship with his parents.

People stated that reps for Victoria and David Beckham and Marc Anthony did not respond toto its request for comment.

