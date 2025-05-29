Victoria Beckham Hijacked Son Brooklyn's 'First Dance' At Wedding? Bride Nicola Reportedly 'Ran Out Crying'
According to a source speaking to People, the conflict began when Victoria Beckham , 51, reportedly interrupted the couple's carefully planned first dance at the Palm Beach ceremony. The source explained,“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding. Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, 'The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up...Victoria Beckham!'”
The source was quoted as saying that Nicola Peltz“felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn't understand why.”Shock and silence among wedding guests
A second insider told, People said, that the announcement shocked the entire room, resulting in a stunned silence.“It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock - you could hear a pin drop,” the insider was quoted as saying.
The situation escalated when Victoria began slow dancing with her son Brooklyn.“It wasn't appropriate,” the source commented. Nicola was reportedly so upset by the moment that she“ran from the room crying.”Ongoing family rift
People spoke to another insider who suggested the dance incident was part of a larger, ongoing pattern of tension within the family.“Brooklyn and Nicola have been trying their best to remain on friendly terms with the duo,” the source, according to the report, noted.“They've tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again.”
The insider also shared Brooklyn's inner conflict:“Brooklyn feels torn. It's his family and blood, but he's always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like 'business.'”Recent absence from family celebrations
Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from David Beckham's early 50th birthday celebrations in March. Despite their absence, People was told they had been invited but“tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family” remained high.Also Read | Real or photoshopped? Tornado captured in New Mexico couple's 'epic' wedding pic Hope for reconciliation
Despite the troubles, an insider reportedly said in early May,“The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for [Brooklyn]. They're just hurt and disappointed that he's now playing no part in family life.”Brooklyn's cryptic Instagram post
Brooklyn recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram, stating he'd“always choose” his wife Nicola, signaling a possible strain in his relationship with his parents.
People stated that reps for Victoria and David Beckham and Marc Anthony did not respond toto its request for comment.Also Read | Harry-Meghan offer support to Brooklyn as David Beckham clashes with son
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment