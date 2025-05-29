Fed Chair Jerome Powell Resists Trump's Rate Cut Demand, Says 'Monetary Policy Will Be Based On Non-Political Analysis'
The assurance came during their first face-to-face meeting since Powell took office in January. The meeting, confirmed by both the White House and the Fed, highlighted ongoing tensions over interest rate policy.
During the meeting, Trump reportedly told Powell he was making a“mistake” by not lowering interest rates, according to Reuters. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said,“The President did say that he believes the Fed chair is making a mistake by not lowering interest rates, which is putting us at an economic disadvantage to China and other countries.”Fed emphasises data-driven policy
In a post-meeting statement , the Federal Reserve reiterated its independence.“Chair Powell did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy,” the Fed said,“except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook.”Interest rates hold steady-for now
Earlier this month, the Fed maintained its policy rate in the 4.25%–4.50% range, where it has remained since December. Policymakers have signaled the possibility of holding rates steady for several more months, awaiting clarity on economic data and tariff policies.
Minutes from the Fed's May meeting reveal growing concern that trade tariffs and policy uncertainty could either slow economic growth or fuel inflation.Markets anticipate rate cuts this fall
Despite the Fed's cautious stance, global brokerages are pricing in a potential rate cut in July.A history of friction between Trump and Powell
Trump elevated Powell to Fed Chair during his first term but quickly grew frustrated with Powell's rate-hiking decisions. Although Trump has expressed a desire to see Powell removed, he has also stated he does not plan to fire him.Also Read | US courts tariff ruling gives markets short-term pop, long-term angst Powell's return to the White House
This meeting marked Powell's first visit to the White House since November 2019, when he met with Trump and then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. His most recent meeting with a sitting president was with Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Powell has clarified that such meetings are always at the president's request and never initiated by the Fed.
(With Reuters inputs)Also Read | Markets shrug off US appeals courts decision to reinstate Trump tariffs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment