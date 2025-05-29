Tempus AI, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm
LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tempus AI, Inc. (“Tempus” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: TEM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Tempus investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
The investigation centers on whether the Company made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information relevant to investors. On May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report highlighting various concerns regarding the Company. These include alleged reliance on aggressive accounting and financial reporting practices, the involvement of board members and executives previously affiliated with companies that restated their financial results, and key partnerships that warrant further scrutiny. Following the release of this report, Tempus shares declined by more than 19.2%.
