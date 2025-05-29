Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On May 27, 2025, Rocket Pharmaceuticals issued a press release providing an update regarding RP-A501, its investigational gene therapy for Danon disease. The company reported that a participant in the Phase 2 pivotal trial experienced an unexpected Serious Adverse Event (SAE), which involved clinical complications consistent with capillary leak syndrome. Following the incident, Rocket voluntarily suspended further dosing in the study. Subsequently, on May 23, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a clinical hold on the trial to allow for additional assessment. The press release also disclosed that the patient later died as a result of an acute systemic infection.

Following this announcement, Rocket's stock price declined by $3.94 per share, or approximately 62.84%, closing at $2.33 per share on May 27, 2025.

