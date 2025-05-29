Meet Latin America's Swimwear Powerhouse: Colombia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a swimwear and beachwear export sector that has grown by over 12% annually, on average, over the past five years, and exports reaching US$17.6 million in 2024, Colombia has solidified its status as a world-class supplier. The United States, Colombia's largest market, accounts for US$9.4 million of that total, reflecting 13.2% average annual growth since 2020. This growth is not only in volume but in value, creativity, and sustainability.

"Colombian brands keep setting new standards by integrating natural materials, and cultural narratives with cutting-edge design and sustainable practices. These are not trends, they are the result of decades of industry evolution and a vision built on ethical production and global scalability," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country.

Precisely, to spotlight this leadership, ProColombia will host SwimTalk: Colombia's Sustainable Fashion Playbook during the SwimShow, a conversation that brings together industry leaders, and brands like OLA AZUL and MAR DE LUA to explore how sustainability, innovation, and public-private alignment are positioning Colombia as a global benchmark.

There's no doubt that Miami Swim Week offers an invaluable platform for Colombian brands. In this spirit, Inexmoda will debut Casa Colombiamoda, an extension of Colombia's Fashion Week, traditionally held in Medellín each July. Set in Miami, this new initiative offers an immersive showroom experience aimed at connecting 20 Colombian brands with key buyers, media, and industry leaders in the U.S. market.

"This represents a milestone in our internationalization strategy. The U.S. is the largest fashion importer in the world, and 31% of Colombia's fashion exports are directed here," said Sebastián Díez, Executive President of Inexmoda.

With over 30,000 companies in its textile and apparel industry, Colombia brings together one of the most experienced and culturally rich fashion ecosystems in the world. Supported by its strategic geography, advanced trade infrastructure, and status as the second most biodiverse country on the planet, Colombia is a partner for the future of ethical, beautiful, and globally competitive fashion.

SOURCE PROCOLOMBIA