The lab-drawn screening test from New Day Diagnostics is available without a doctor's order in most states and requires no special prep.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Day Diagnostics today announced the launch of ColoHealth TM , a groundbreaking blood test for colorectal cancer screening is now accessible to adults aged 50+ who are at average risk. This test offers a non-invasive alternative for individuals who are unwilling or unable to undergo traditional screening methods such as colonoscopies or stool-based tests. This physician-mediated test is now available direct-to-consumer in all U.S. states except California and New York.

"ColoHealthTM is redefining what's possible in colorectal cancer screening by combining clinical rigor with real-world usability. With a sensitivity of 73.3%, specificity of 81.5%, and a negative predictive value of 99.8%, it provides both accuracy and reassurance," noted Eric Mayer, CEO of New Day Diagnostics. "ColoHealthTM detect nearly twice as many pre-cancers as other colorectal screening blood tests."

ColoHealth Blood Test Offers a Simpler First Step in Colorectal Cancer Screening-Now Direct-to-Consumer

"What truly sets it apart is its ability to drive action-over 99% of individuals who previously refused other screenings completed the ColoHealthTM blood test. That kind of adherence is rare, and it translates to lives saved through earlier detection and intervention," said Mayer.

ColoHealthTM eliminates many of the common barriers that prevent people from getting screened-there's no bowel prep, no anesthesia, and no need to take a day off work. It's a simple blood test that puts patients in control of their health.

A Streamlined, Three-Step Process

Consumers complete a brief medical questionnaire online to confirm eligibility.Once approved, the test can be purchased securely at ColoHealthy. ColoHealth is currently available on a self-pay basis only.Patients select a local lab within New Day's phlebotomy network and schedule a blood draw at their convenience through an online portal.

If markers for colorectal cancer are detected, a follow-up colonoscopy will be required for diagnostic confirmation.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. However, screening rates remain low, often due to the invasive nature or inconvenience of traditional procedures. ColoHealthTM aims to increase participation in routine screening by offering a simpler, more accessible option.

To learn more or order the test, visit .

About New Day Diagnostics

New Day Diagnostics is a health innovation company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, committed to making diagnostic testing more accessible, efficient and patient-friendly. Their mission is to make health information more accessible, accelerating the path from discovery to diagnosis when it is most critical to improving patient care and outcomes.

