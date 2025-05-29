Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Issues Statement Criticizing Tory Lanez's Team For Continuously Switching Stories & Peddling Misinformation To Deflect From Violent Assault

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Megan Thee Stallion's legal team issued a statement in response to the continued misinformation peddled from Tory Lanez's team, which included a new theory that contradicted their previous argument.

"Tory Lanez's team can't keep a story straight," Megan's attorney Alex Spiro said. "Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they're claiming that Megan only stepped on glass. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today – simply a sad attempt from Tory's team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation. It's embarrassing that Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is integrating herself into the California criminal justice system for click-bait. Instead, she should be focused on serving her own constituents in Florida rather than chasing celebrities."

The statement from Megan's team comes after they previously unveiled overwhelming evidence of Tory Lanez's 2022 conviction and refuting the false narratives around her violent shooting that have been peddled by Lanez's team.

The full presentation can be found HERE and reaffirms there has been no new evidence that has been introduced. Key takeaways include:



Text messages from Lanez to Megan on July 12, 2020 at 8:59 pm, acknowledging and apologizing for shooting her.



Lanez is contradicting his own narrative. He previously – and publicly – confirmed that Kelsey Harris was not the shooter in an Instagram comment on The Shade Room.



There is no new, Ring camera footage. The Ring camera footage was previously admitted as evidence during Lanez's trial, it was played for the jury, and the footage captured the sound of 5 gunshots.



When the firearm was tested by DNA experts, testing established that there was a 90% chance that the DNA found came from a man.



Both Megan and Kelsey Harris testified in court and under oath that Lanez offered them each a bribe of $1,000,000 for their silence.



Los Angeles Police Department senior property officer Marin Preciado testified that the LAPD continues to retain possession of the firearm and the bullet fragments.

Lanez declined to testify in his own defense at trial and his team declined to call his driver/body guard Jaquan Smith to testify.

SOURCE Megan Thee Stallion

