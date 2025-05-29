B-Cell Inhibitors Market Poised For Significant Advances During The Forecast Period (2025-2034) Across 7MM Due To Novel Drug Launches Delveinsight
|
B-cell Inhibitor Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
B-cell Inhibitor Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Indications Covered in B-cell Inhibitor Report
|
IgAN, Multiple Sclerosis, Immune Thrombocytopenia, SLE, IgG4-RD, wAIHA, NMOSD, Lupus Nephritis, ANCA Vasculitis, CSU, and others.
|
Key B-cell Inhibitor Companies
|
Sanofi, Novartis, Innocare, Genentech, Biogen, Kyverna, MustangBio, and others
|
Key B-cell Inhibitors
|
Tolebrutinib (SAR442168), YTB323 (rapcabtagene autoleucel), Orelabrutinib, Fenebrutinib, BIIB091, Rilzabrutinib, KYV-101, MB-106, and others
Scope of the B-cell Inhibitor Market Report
-
B-cell Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: B-cell Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies
B-cell Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging B-cell Inhibitor Drugs
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, B-cell Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
Key Insights
|
2.
|
Report Introduction
|
3.
|
Executive Summary
|
4.
|
Key Events
|
5.
|
Market Forecast Methodology
|
6.
|
B-cell Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM
|
6.1.
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2020
|
6.2.
|
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034
|
7.
|
B-cell Mutation: Background and Overview
|
8.
|
Treatment and Management
|
9.
|
Target Patient Pool
|
9.1.
|
Key Findings
|
9.2.
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
9.3.
|
Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM
|
9.3.1.
|
Total Eligible Patient Pool by Indication in the 7MM
|
9.3.2.
|
Total Treated Patient Pool by Indication in the 7MM
|
10.
|
Marketed Therapies
|
10.1.
|
Key Competitors
|
10.2.
|
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab): Genentech
|
10.2.1.
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2.
|
Regulatory milestones
|
10.2.3.
|
Other developmental activities
|
10.2.4.
|
Clinical development
|
10.2.5.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
10.3.
|
BENLYSTA (belimumab): GSK
|
10.3.1.
|
Product Description
|
10.3.2.
|
Regulatory milestones
|
10.3.3.
|
Other developmental activities
|
10.3.4.
|
Clinical development
|
10.3.5.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
10.4.
|
TAVALISSE (fostamatinib): Rigel Pharmaceuticals
|
10.4.1.
|
Product Description
|
10.4.2.
|
Regulatory milestones
|
10.4.3.
|
Other developmental activities
|
10.4.4.
|
Clinical development
|
10.4.5.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
List to be continued in the report
|
11.
|
Emerging Therapies
|
11.1.
|
Key Competitors
|
11.2.
|
Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi
|
11.2.1.
|
Product Description
|
11.2.2.
|
Other developmental activities
|
11.2.3.
|
Clinical development
|
11.2.4.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
11.3.
|
KY-101: Kyverna
|
11.3.1.
|
Product Description
|
11.3.2.
|
Other developmental activities
|
11.3.3.
|
Clinical development
|
11.3.4.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
11.4.
|
MB-106: Mustangbio
|
11.4.1.
|
Product Description
|
11.4.2.
|
Other developmental activities
|
11.4.3.
|
Clinical development
|
11.4.4.
|
Safety and efficacy
|
List to be continued in the report
|
12.
|
B-cell Inhibitor: Seven Major Market Analysis
|
12.1.
|
Key Findings
|
12.2.
|
Market Outlook
|
12.3.
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
12.4.
|
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
|
12.5.
|
Total Market Size of B-cell Inhibitor in the 7MM
|
12.6.
|
Market Size of B-cell Inhibitor by Indication in the 7MM
|
12.7.
|
The United States Market Size
|
12.7.1.
|
Total Market Size of B-cell Inhibitor in the United States
|
12.7.2.
|
Market Size of B-cell Inhibitor by Therapies in the United States
|
12.8.
|
EU4 and the UK Market Size
|
12.8.1.
|
Total Market Size of B-cell Inhibitor in EU4 and the UK
|
12.8.2.
|
Market Size of B-cell Inhibitor by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
|
12.9.
|
Japan Market Size
|
12.9.1.
|
Total Market Size of B-cell Inhibitors in Japan
|
12.9.2.
|
Market Size of B-cell Inhibitors by Therapies in Japan
|
13.
|
SWOT Analysis
|
14.
|
KOL Views
|
15.
|
Unmet Needs
|
16.
|
Market Access and Reimbursement
|
17.
|
Appendix
|
17.1.
|
Bibliography
|
17.2.
|
Report Methodology
|
18.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
19.
|
Disclaimer
|
20.
|
About DelveInsight
