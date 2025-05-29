Centrus Energy To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

BETHESDA, Md., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences.



On Tuesday, June 3, management is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference in Boston, MA.

On Wednesday, June 4, management is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. As part of the conference, management will participate in a company presentation at 9:20 a.m. CT followed by a moderated question-and-answer session at 10 a.m. CT

On Friday, June 6, management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat moderated by Evercore at 12 p.m. ET

On Monday and Thursday, June 23 and 26, management is scheduled to participate in a non-deal roadshow hosted by Morgan Stanley in both New York, NY, and Toronto, Canada. On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 24 and 25, management is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings JPMorgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference in New York, NY. As part of the conference, management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:10 p.m. ET on June 24.

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at one of the conferences above, please contact your Stifel, William Blair, Evercore, JPMorgan, or Morgan Stanley representatives.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal.

With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at .

Contacts:

Investors: Neal Nagarajan at [email protected]

Media: Dan Leistikow at [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

