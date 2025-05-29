Nevada Nonprofit Offers Free Webinar To Help Public Navigate Estate Planning Basics

Flyer for upcoming Free Estate Planning Fundamentals webinar sponsored by Feeding Pets of the Homeless and led by Nicole M. Vance, Esq.

Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides financial literacy resource

- Genevieve FrederickCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a Carson City–based national nonprofit, will host a free online estate planning webinar on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 4 p.m. PDT, to help individuals across Nevada-and nationwide-better understand how to plan for the future with clarity and confidence.The session, Estate Planning Fundamentals: Secure Your Legacy, Protect What Matters, will be led by Nicole M. Vance, Esq., Regional Director & Senior Wealth Planning Strategist at Dunham Trust Company in Reno. Vance has more than 20 years of experience in trust, tax, and estate law and regularly speaks on financial and legal planning topics in the region.“We believe everyone deserves access to tools that help them prepare for the future-whether they're planning for family, pets, or causes close to their hearts,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“This webinar is just one way we're giving back to the people and communities that make our mission possible.Participants will learn how to:.Set up or update wills and trusts.Appoint powers of attorney and healthcare decision-makers.Minimize taxes and avoid probate delays.Provide for pets or charitable causes.Ensure peace of mind for loved onesThe webinar is free, open to the public, and applicable to individuals in any state.Registration is required to attend. A recording will be made available to all registrants following the event.Register on Eventbrite . To learn more about Feeding Pets of the Homeless visit .

Kristen Furleigh, MBA

Feeding Pets of the Homeless

+1 775-391-0732

email us here

