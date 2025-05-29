Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai Government Human Resources Department Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday For Year 1446 AH


2025-05-29 06:00:51
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing the Eid Al-Adha holiday for the year 1446 Hijri. All government entities, departments, and institutions across Dubai will observe a public holiday from Arafat Day, 9 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (Thursday, June 5, 2025) until 12 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (Sunday, June 8, 2025). Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 9, 2025.


Entities, departments, and institutions with employees working on shift-based schedules or involved in public services or essential facilities management are exempt from the holidays. These entities can set work schedules for the exempt employees based on their specific operational needs to maintain uninterrupted public service delivery.

In light of this auspicious occasion, DGHR extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; their brothers, their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE and all its residents.

MENAFN29052025005446012082ID1109613590

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search