Dubai Government Human Resources Department Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday For Year 1446 AH
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing the Eid Al-Adha holiday for the year 1446 Hijri. All government entities, departments, and institutions across Dubai will observe a public holiday from Arafat Day, 9 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (Thursday, June 5, 2025) until 12 Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH (Sunday, June 8, 2025). Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 9, 2025.
Entities, departments, and institutions with employees working on shift-based schedules or involved in public services or essential facilities management are exempt from the holidays. These entities can set work schedules for the exempt employees based on their specific operational needs to maintain uninterrupted public service delivery. In light of this auspicious occasion, DGHR extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; their brothers, their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE and all its residents.
