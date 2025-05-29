PROCOMER Connects Costa Rican Talent And Academia With Foreign Investment At NAFSA 2025
Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER, stated: "At PROCOMER, we've been doubling down on our efforts to diversify both exports and foreign direct investment. Investing in the education sector not only supports that diversification but also opens many doors for Costa Rican talent. NAFSA is a key touchpoint that allows us to position Costa Rica as a high-value partner for global academic institutions and as a strategic environment for the development of educational projects. Our goal is to attract investment that builds local capacity, fosters knowledge transfer, and establishes Costa Rica as a regional benchmark in higher education."
In total, more than 80 business meetings are taking place as part of this mission, spanning the promotion of education services for export and the attraction of new investment, consolidating an agenda aligned with Costa Rica's internationalization goals and the strengthening of its academic ecosystem.
As part of the country brand esencial COSTA RICA, a delegation of 15 Costa Rican institutions is holding meetings with universities, academic professionals, and international partners to present a robust offering of programs such as internships, student exchanges, Spanish language courses, clinical practice, service-learning, and faculty-led initiatives.
From an investment perspective, PROCOMER is also seeking to position Costa Rica as a strategic destination for institutions looking to establish operations in Latin America. Meetings are scheduled with universities from the United States (Boston), the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Spain to promote strategic alliances, analyze global education trends, and present Costa Rica's value proposition as an academic hub for the region.
With its participation in NAFSA 2025, Costa Rica strengthens its presence in key international education forums, advancing a strategic vision that integrates national talent with concrete opportunities for growth, cooperation, and investment.
SOURCE PROCOMER
