LGI Homes Opens Cheyenne Valley, A New Community In North Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes , Inc. is excited to announce the grand opening of Cheyenne Valley, a new 144-lot community located in the North Las Vegas, Nevada area. Featuring LGI Homes' CompleteHome PlusTM package for the first time in the Las Vegas market, this community offers homebuyers an unmatched combination of upgraded features and details, all at an exceptional value.

Cheyenne Valley features a variety of three- and four-bedroom floor plans, each thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts for family living. Every home in the community includes upscale finishes with the CompleteHome Plus TM package, such as a full suite of Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, 42” upper wood kitchen cabinetry, 2” faux wood blinds, soaring 9' ceilings, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. These features provide luxury living to residents, all at an affordable price.

Floor Plans Available at Cheyenne Valley:



Ash: 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,244 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $399,900

Dayton: 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,427 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $424,990

Mead: 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,540 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $442,900

Ruby: 4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,795 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $471,900 Tahoe: 4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,068 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $497,900



“We're thrilled to introduce Cheyenne Valley, our latest community built with families in mind,” stated Ron Christian, Vice President of Operations for Nevada.“This neighborhood offers an exceptional opportunity for affordable homeownership in one of the most dynamic areas of the valley.”

Ideally positioned in North Las Vegas, Cheyenne Valley offers residents easy access to a wide array of local attractions, shopping, dining and entertainment. With close proximity to major highways, homeowners are just minutes away from downtown Las Vegas and everything the vibrant city has to offer. From the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Fremont Street Experience to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, there is something for every resident not far from home.

Beyond its prime location, Cheyenne Valley offers endless opportunities for relaxation and adventure for residents right outside their door. Within the community, families can enjoy a playground, open turf area, barbecue grills and walking paths.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, please contact the sales team at (888) 489-5557 ext 984or visit LGIHomes.com/CheyenneValley .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

