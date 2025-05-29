ILLINOIS TEAMSTERS DEMAND LAWMAKERS PREVENT CATASTROPHIC CUTS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Legislation Must Be Enacted Before End of the Month

CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters were joined by other members of the Labor Alliance for Public Transit today at Union Station in Chicago, where the union coalition demanded that Illinois legislators improve the state's public transportation infrastructure and address the funding crisis facing state agencies.

"Metra keeps the economic engine of Illinois running. Every day we connect people to opportunity," said Brandon Stewart, a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen who works at Metra. "We deserve to be supported with the resources to do our jobs safely. We're not asking for special treatment. We're asking for the investment this system needs and the public deserves."

Illinois currently faces a funding shortfall for its transit agencies in excess of $700 million. Due to the legislative calendar, if lawmakers don't secure a deal by midnight on Saturday, passengers who use the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra, Pace, and other paratransit providers could experience massive cuts in service.

"We can't put a Band-Aid on this problem - we need a comprehensive, long-term solution that addresses both funding and systemic improvements," said Anthony Sessa, General Chairman of the United Passenger Rail Federation, Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division. "We can't afford to delay this for one more second."

"Every day, I help seniors and people with disabilities get where they need to go. For many of my passengers, I'm not just their ride, I'm the only option they have to get around the outside world," said Shavonn Jones, a paratransit driver and member of Teamsters Local 727. "The politicians in Springfield need to pass this bill with a dedicated funding source. Don't leave our riders behind, don't compromise on safety, and don't shortchange the people who rely on us."

