The Home Depot Names Angie Brown EVP And Chief Information Officer
A 27-year veteran of The Home Depot, Brown brings depth and breadth of experience, holding roles of increasing responsibility across virtually every aspect of the company's technology operations. She was most recently senior vice president of information technology, where she was responsible for delivering technology solutions for the company's merchandising, customer experience, online, customer, marketing, reliability engineering, pro and supply chain functions. Under Brown's leadership, The Home Depot has delivered transformative digital capabilities that enhance the customer and associate experience, including advancements in personalization, supply chain visibility and merchandising analytics.
Brown replaces Fahim Siddiqui, who is leaving The Home Depot.
"Fahim has been instrumental in improving our infrastructure across our stores, supply chain facilities and support centers," said Decker. "His leadership has been impactful in modernizing our technology foundation, and I want to thank him for his support to drive our strategies forward."
ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company operated a total of 2,350 retail stores and over 790 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD ) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
SOURCE The Home Depot
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment