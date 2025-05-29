Royal Texan Homes And Star Furniture Join Forces To Elevate Texas Luxury Living

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership will launch with the furnishing of Royal Texan Homes' upcoming showcase home in the High Meadow West community in Magnolia, Texas, and will continue in future showcase and model homes across Montgomery and the Greater Houston area. Star Furniture will play a key role in these environments, introducing a Royal Texan curated line of furnishings selected to complement the architecture and lifestyle-driven design of each home.

"There's something powerful about working with people who care as much about their craft as we do," said Mark Garraty, founder of Royal Texan Homes. "This partnership reflects a shared belief in doing things the right way, with care, quality, and purpose. Star Furniture brings that same dedication to every detail."

"Star Furniture brings over 100 years of experience serving Texas families, and we're thrilled to bring that legacy into the homes of Royal Texan clients," said Richard Jones, President of Star. "The alignment between our values and those of Royal Texan Homes-and their discerning clientele-is uncanny."

The partnership is not just about furniture-it's a unified experience. Clients exploring a Royal Texan home will encounter an environment where every detail, from trim work to tabletops, tells a cohesive story. It's a reflection of two companies that believe that care is shown in the details, and that homes, when built and furnished with purpose, become legacies.

This collaboration is set to begin in June 2025. Additional details about upcoming model homes and this evolving partnership will be shared in the coming months.

For more information about Royal Texan Homes LLC and their award-winning custom floor plans, visit or call 832-699-0475.

About Royal Texan Homes LLC

Royal Texan Homes LLC is a full-service custom home builder headquartered in Spring, Texas. Specializing in personalized floor plans and thoughtful architectural design, the company creates distinctive homes that honor Texas traditions while embracing modern innovation. From initial concept to final construction, Royal Texan Homes partners with clients to deliver residences of exceptional quality and character.

SOURCE Royal Texan Homes LLC