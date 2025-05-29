Sollus Health Announces Appointment Of Google Executive Amy Stickler To Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sollus Health, a leader in non-invasive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation "TMS" treatment in California, today announced the appointment of Amy Stickler, Director of Global Strategic Initiatives at Google, to its Advisory Board, effective May 2025. Ms. Stickler brings a wealth of experience in technology, innovation, and strategic growth from her distinguished career at Google and Alphabet.

A 22-year veteran of Google, Ms. Stickler has held multiple leadership roles across Alphabet. In her current role on Google Cloud's Strategic Initiatives team, she partners with Cloud and the broader Alphabet organization to drive innovation with the world's most influential companies and transform industries. Her deep understanding of technology and market expansion will be invaluable to Sollus Health as it continues to grow its national footprint and enhance its patient-centric services.

"I'm really excited to join the Advisory Board of Sollus Health and join the leadership team in bringing new and innovative technology solutions to improve patients' lives," said Ms. Stickler. "Sollus Health is at the forefront of a crucial shift in how patients access high-quality, immediate mental health care. I am eager to contribute to the company's expansion and its mission to integrate cutting-edge treatments and technologies to enhance patient well-being."

Ms. Stickler's expertise will support Sollus Health's strategic objectives, with a particular focus on leveraging technology to scale operations, enhance marketing efforts, and refine overall corporate strategy. Her passion for healthcare innovation, including the potential of new therapeutic approaches, aligns with Sollus Health's commitment to providing comprehensive and forward-thinking mental health solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy Stickler to our Advisory Board," said Kent Racz, Executive Chairman of Sollus Health. "Amy's extensive background in driving innovation at a global scale and her strategic insights into technology and market development will be a tremendous asset. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as Sollus Health continues to expand and explore new avenues to deliver exceptional, accessible care."

About Sollus Health:

Sollus Health delivers TMS treatment in discreet, cutting-edge facilities-ensuring every patient feels secure, respected, and cared for from day one. By prioritizing fast access, personalized care, and a full range of mental health services, Sollus is reshaping the treatment journey for those facing depression and related conditions. With established centers in Carlsbad and Oceanside, the organization is actively expanding into underserved communities throughout San Diego County and beyond, facilitating equitable access to high-quality mental health care.

At Sollus Health, we are dedicated to transforming lives through compassionate, evidence-based mental health care. We support individuals and families with a personalized continuum of care designed to meet each person's unique needs. Through innovation, clinical excellence, and a spirit of collaboration, we empower our clients to heal, grow, and thrive.

