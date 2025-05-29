Innovator Etfs® Announces Closure Of Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management , LLC (Innovator), pioneer and provider of the largest lineup of Defined Outcome ETFsTM, today announced its intention to close four ETFs. Please reference the table below for important dates surrounding the closure of each ETF.

Name Ticker End of

ETF

Outcome

Period Trading

Halts Liquidation U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF® - July XDJL 6/30/25 7/1/25 7/7/25 Premium Income 9 Buffer ETFTM - July HJUL 6/30/25 7/1/25 7/7/25 Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF® - July JULD 6/30/25 7/1/25 7/7/25 Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF® - July JULQ 6/30/25 7/1/25 7/7/25



The closing of the ETFs coincides with the end of their respective outcome periods. Shareholders may sell their ETF shares at any point during trading hours prior to the market close on its last day of trading. If investors do not sell their shares before trading is halted, the shares will be automatically redeemed on the liquidation date. After shares are redeemed, shareholders will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value (NAV) of their shares on the liquidation date. Payment will be made in the form of a liquidating distribution that is electronically credited to shareholders' brokerage or other applicable financial-intermediary accounts on or around the liquidation date.

The ETFs may pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to, or along with, any redemption payment. As is the case with any redemption of ETF shares, these liquidation proceeds will generally be subject to federal and, as applicable, state and local income taxes if the redeemed shares are held in a taxable account and the liquidation proceeds exceed the shareholder's adjusted basis in the shares redeemed. Shareholders should consult with their tax adviser for further information regarding the federal, state and/or local income tax consequences of this liquidation that are relevant to their specific situation.

Innovator also intends to close the October series of the funds listed above during the 2025 calendar year. More information about these closures will be released in the coming months.

The combined assets under management in the four ETFs listed above was $18.2 million as of May 15, 2025, representing 0.07% of Innovator's total AUM.

Media Contact

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

... / ...

