Awork's Soulmates.Ai Reaches Key Milestone In Predictive Marketing Innovation, Expanding On Success Of Social Index

Learn how we're expanding the marketer's toolkit with a Humanist-first approach.

New "EMV Predictions" and "Humanist AI Personas" tools empower marketers to predict audience response with up to 93% accuracy.

- Michael Marina, SVP of Product & TechnologyPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- a is proud to announce a major milestone in the development of Soulmates , its pioneering platform of analytic, predictive, and tactical marketing technologies designed to bring clarity and confidence to brand storytelling. With over 3,000 brands currently utilizing their Social Index marketing benchmark measurement, Soulmates expands the marketer's toolkit.By uniting three distinct yet complementary data streams into one centralized ecosystem Soulmates's approach fuses quantitative performance metrics, qualitative creative insights, and a proprietary Humanist layer-powered by AI-driven audience personas and HEXACO profiling-to decode behavior and drive brand resonance like never before.“We have been incubating the technology for Soulmates for over a decade now, rebuilding and expanding to create our own native AI that is now available for enterprise and white label use,” said Eric Ayzenberg, CEO of a.network and Ayzenberg Group .“With the proliferation of AI and connection of so many data points and signals from consumers, we have reached a milestone where it is finally culminating to solve the biggest challenges marketers face: turning audience insights into clear action.”At the intersection of advanced data science and humanistic intelligence, Soulmates introduces two groundbreaking tools now available for early access:EMV Predictions – Powered by Soulmates's proprietary Metal Detector technology, this tool predicts Earned Media Value (EMV) with an accuracy rate of 90%, helping brands understand the real-world financial impact of their creative efforts.Humanist AI Personas – Leveraging cutting-edge audience modeling, this technology predicts Real Audience response with 93% accuracy, allowing marketers to simulate and refine messaging before it ever goes live.These tools are available as part of Soulmates's fully integrated Brand Algorithm-a comprehensive platform designed to provide in-depth audience insights and ensure strategic performance alongside existing managed services.“This is a significant step in our mission to empower marketers to be able to more quickly and efficiently gather and synthesize data from their audiences from real customers with AI,” said Michael Marina, SVP of Product & Technology.“We're thrilled by the early results and eager to begin showing brand partners what's possible.”As part of its Beta Program, Soulmates is now offering demos. This milestone marks an important moment for Ayzenberg Group and its AI Innovation Lab, signaling readiness to engage forward-thinking marketers and strategic partners.For media inquiries, demo scheduling, or to learn more about Soulmates, please visit:Request a demo:Sign up for our webinar:About a.networka.network is a global 'Communication Orchestra' uniting data, technology, and creativity to deliver personalized brand storytelling at mass-media scale. Through our integrated network spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, we orchestrate multi-disciplinary teams to Listen, Create, and Share meaningful brand experiences.About AyzenbergSince 1993, Ayzenberg Group has been a key player in how brands communicate to audiences through social, digital and influencer marketing, creating solutions for some of the biggest and best brands in the world. Ayzenberg Group is currently one of the largest privately held agencies on the West Coast with three decades of experience and expertise in creating and sharing brand stories for a wide range of forward-thinking companies.

Lauren Arevalo

Soulmates

+1 626-584-4070

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.