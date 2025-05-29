Mental Health Awareness Month: Cohen Veterans Network Dedicated To Expanding Access To Mental Health Care For Post-9/11 Veterans, Service Members And Their Families
With support from Wounded Warrior Project, CVN delivers accessible, high-quality mental health services to veterans and military family members
STAMFORD, Conn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During May's Mental Health Awareness Month, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families, continues its work to expand access to mental health care with support from Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). As a 2024–2025 WWP Community Partner, CVN received funding to provide 100 episodes of care for veterans and their families in need.
"We are grateful to Wounded Warrior Project for their partnership," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "Their support helps ensure veterans and military family members receive timely, effective care when and where they need it most. Together, we're working to deliver critical services that are tailored to the unique experiences of military life."
WWP invests in and works with best-in-class veterans service organizations like CVN to meet the specialized needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers, including the unseen wounds of war. This partnership helps advance CVN's capacity to provide high-quality, accessible, military culturally competent care to military families.
"We are proud to partner with Cohen Veterans Network and support the transformative mental health care they deliver to veterans and their families every day," said Ashley Bunce, director of community partnerships and investments at WWP. "As the largest nonprofit funder of other veterans service organizations, Wounded Warrior Project is deeply focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 veterans, caregivers, and their families. Through collaboration, we are changing the way our nation cares for veterans for generations to come."
WWP provides CVN with a general operating grant, helping fund the 100 episodes of care for veterans and their families. The network's care is powered in part by WWP to honor and empower post-9/11 injured service members, veterans, and their families. WWP has been a vital, long-term partner to CVN, with support extending beyond this latest collaboration - including efforts to help Hidden Helpers, children who serve as caregivers in military households, access care at Cohen Clinics around the country.
Since 2016, CVN has treated over 84,000 clients and provided over 760,000 clinical sessions.
The network treats a wide variety of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, military transition challenges, adjustment issues, anger, PTSD, grief and loss, family issues, relationship challenges, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available through the network's 22 Cohen Clinics serving 20 states in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.
ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK
Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post- 9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork .
ABOUT WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers - helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project .
