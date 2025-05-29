Pivot Bio Appoints Daryl Allen As Vice President Of Sales

Ag innovation sales leader brings more than thirty years' experience

ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the leading innovative agtech companies in the world, today announced the appointment of Daryl Allen as vice president of sales. Allen will report directly to Chris Turner, chief commercial officer, and joins the company's commercial leadership team.

With more than three decades of agricultural sales leadership experience, Allen will lead Pivot Bio's sales organization, responsible for driving national sales strategy, accelerating revenue growth, and expanding the company's distribution network across the U.S.

"Daryl's track record of building high-performing teams and delivering results across complex markets made him the ideal leader to guide the next chapter of our commercial growth," said Turner. "His leadership and deep understanding of the agricultural landscape will be instrumental as we continue to bring our breakthrough solutions to our customers and our distribution partners across North America."

"I'm thrilled to join such an innovative and high-growth company that's truly transforming how agriculture works," said Allen. "What drew me to Pivot Bio is its deep commitment to farmers, backed by cutting-edge science, a rapidly expanding footprint since its commercial launch of nearly 15 million acres, and a customer-first mindset. With the recent launch of PROVEN® G3 and the company's expansion into new crops like cotton and sorghum, there's incredible momentum. I look forward to working with the team to help even more growers benefit from this game-changing technology."

Allen most recently served as global biologicals commercial business expansion leader at Corteva Agriscience, where he played a key role in advancing the company's biologicals portfolio. Throughout his career, including leadership roles at Corteva, DuPont, and Monsanto, he has built a strong reputation for business planning, strategic sales execution, and large account management.

Allen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, and is a graduate of the executive education program at Columbia Business School. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt and a recipient of the DuPont Global Excellence Award in marketing and sales.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch.

For more information, visit pivotbio

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc

