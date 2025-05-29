IMVT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched Into Private Placement Transaction By Immunovant, Inc. And Attorneys Encourage Investors To Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the directors and officers of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT ) and Roivant Sciences Ltd. – Immunovant's controlling stockholder – in connection with Immunovant's January 2025 private placement transaction in which Roivant purchased nearly 16.9 million Immunovant shares at a price of $20.00 per share, a $3.48 per share discount to the prior trading day's closing price.

If you are currently an Immunovant investor and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .

THE COMPANY : Immunovant is a clinical-stage immunology company. In December 2019, a blank check company under the name Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation ("HSAC") merged with Immunovant Sciences Ltd., which was a majority-owned subsidiary of Roivant. Subsequent to the merger, HSAC changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. At all times since the merger, Roivant has controlled a majority of Immunovant's stock, holding between 54.6% and 73.8% of Immunovant's shares.

THE TRANSACTION: On January 13, 2025, Immunovant announced, prior to the start of trading, that it had entered into a share purchase agreement with Roivant. Pursuant to the agreement, Immunovant sold 16,845,010 shares of the company's common stock to Roivant via a private placement for $20.00 per share, a $3.48 per share discount to the prior trading day's closing price. The last time Immunovant's share price had closed as low as $20.00 per share was in August 2023 – nearly a year and a half before the private placement. This $3.48 per share discount, when multiplied by the 16,845,010 shares Roivant received pursuant to the agreement, equates to a benefit to Roivant of nearly $60 million at the expense of Immunovant and its shareholders.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in merger and securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED