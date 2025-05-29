Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events For Financial Community


2025-05-29 05:15:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 4, 7:50 a.m. Pacific time

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
Tuesday, June 10, 1:00 a.m. Pacific time

Rosenblatt's 5th Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI
Tuesday, June 10, 7:00 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com . Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

NVIDIA Investor Relations
...

NVIDIA Corporate Communications
...

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


