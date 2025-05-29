Kane Biotech Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Comparatives Exclude Discontinued STEM Animal Health“STEM” Operations):



Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $412,513 compared to $51,886 in the three months ended March 31, 2024. Revenue in the current quarter consists primarily of contract animal health manufacturing revenue for Dechra Veterinary Products, Inc.



Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $42,447, compared to a gross profit of $40,051 for the first quarter of 2024.



Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $1,203,505 compared to $1,228,153 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $(1,218,497) compared to a net loss of ($1,346,825) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Kane Biotech's March 31, 2025 Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis with regards thereto are now available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Corporate Update:

On April 28, 2025, the Company outlined a restructuring strategy that focuses primarily on the four verticals of is revyveTM biofilm dispersion technology-based wound care product portfolio.

On May 5, 2025, the company closed and received the funds related to its previously announced $1.2 million private placement and $1.0 million unsecured loan and has continued to execute on a number of cost reduction initiatives including a reduction in overhead and other areas which will materially reduce monthly operating costs going forward.

As part of their commitment to the Company, on May 9, 2025, two insiders of the company, Dr. Robert Huizinga and Mr. Philip Renaud surrendered 1,750,000 and 1,622,095 respectively of their outstanding RSUs for cancellation.

Kane Biotech announced on April 28, 2025 that the CEO was no longer with the Company. The former CEO recently filed and served a legal action for $445,000 related to his employment agreement with Kane Biotech. The action will be vigorously defended.

“We are executing on the restructuring strategy announced earlier this year with discipline and focus. This strategy will allow us to create value for shareholders by focusing on commercial opportunities in the US,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO.“We have streamlined our operations to preserve cash, strengthened our financial position, and have aligned our resources with our highest-priority programs, namely our revyveTM product line. We remain committed to strengthening our product distributor relationships, advancing our pipeline and delivering long-term value to patients, partners, and shareholders.”

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyveTM addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria.

For more information: