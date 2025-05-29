Xendex Extends $XDX Presale As Exchange Listing Discussions Progress With Leading Exchanges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex has confirmed it is actively negotiating with several top-tier exchanges ahead of the official listing of its native token, $XDX. This revelation comes just as the project team announced a limited extension of its presale phase due to overwhelming demand and investor requests.









With over 93% of the $XDX presale allocation already sold, this final window which is just about 72-hour grace period, is the last chance for late investors to buy the token at discounted presale rates and $XDX will launch at market price across multiple exchanges.

The presale extension coincides with bullish developments within the broader XRP ecosystem. Ripple has announced its acquisition of Circle, the issuer of USDC, while Volatility Shares has launched the XRPI Futures ETF, both of which have sent positive shockwaves across the crypto market. As institutional interest in XRP surges, XenDex is riding that momentum as the most anticipated DeFi platform to emerge on XRPL.

What Makes XenDex Unique?

Buy $XDX At Discount Price

XenDex merges multiple financial tools into a single interface:



AI Copy Trading : Automatically mimic the trades of top-performing traders and minimize loss.

Lending & Borrowing : Lend or borrow assets directly without third-party interference.

Cross-Chain Swaps : Trade XRP assets across other blockchains like; Ethereum, BNB, Solana, and more. DAO Governance : $XDX holders can vote on major protocol upgrades and decisions.

Why Buy $XDX Now?

Aside from pumping upon listing, and trading on exchanges, early holders of $XDX gain access to:



Staking and yield farming rewards

Reduced fees on all trading, lending, borrowing and other DeFi functions

Priority access to new features, listings, and platform upgrades Governance voting rights that give users control over the platform's future upgrades and decisions

XenDex Presale

Crypto analysts are already speculating a strong pump once $XDX gets listed on the exchanges. After the presale, $XDX is expected to be available for trading on major exchanges, with active discussions currently underway with Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, MagneticX, and FirstLedger.

How To Buy $XDX During The Presale?

Visit the official presale link:Set up a Trustline using an XRP-compatible wallet (e.g., Xaman)Minimum buy is 150 XRPExchange rate is 1.25 XRP = 10 XDXFull guide available here:

XenDex Presale Details



Soft Cap: Reached

Hard Cap: 93% SoldTime Left: 72-Hour Grace Period Only Presale Rate: 150 XRP = 1200 $XDX



Buy XDX At A Cheap Rate:

Join XenDex Community Below

Website:

Presale:

Telegram:

Twitter/X:

Docs:

Contact:

Frank Richards

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at