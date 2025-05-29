Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
|
Contact Information
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Communications
|
Scott Gaffner, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
980-346-2233
|
Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
717-579-6603
SOURCE Wesco InternationalWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment