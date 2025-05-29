To Commemorate Aphasia Awareness Month, The Adler Aphasia Center Will Host Its Annual Gala On June 4Th

MAYWOOD, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Institutes of Health, in the United States, it's estimated that over 2 million people are affected by aphasia, a language disorder. In recognition of Aphasia Awareness Month, the Adler Aphasia will host its annual Gala at Seasons in Washington Township on Wednesday, June 4th . The event will honor: Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine , a longtime partner in educating medical students and residents about aphasia. Norma Wellington Koster and Bernard Koster, Esq. , supporters since the founding of Adler and have helped the Adler Aphasia Center bring in over $3 million in donations. Nicole Salzano , a Center advocate, and volunteer since 2018. Emcee will be Emmy-award winning Anchor Steve Adubato, Ph.D., host of One on One with Steve Adubato which discusses compelling, real life stories and features political leaders, CEOs, television personalities, professors, artists and educational innovators.

About Aphasia Awareness Month - Aphasia Awareness Month is observed in June each year. It focuses on raising awareness about aphasia, a communication disorder that can affect speech, understanding, reading, and writing, often caused by stroke. Aphasia Awareness Month aims to encourage empathy and understanding, as well as promote access to resources and support for individuals with aphasia and their families.

About Adler Aphasia Center - Since 2003 the Adler Aphasia Center has a vision to reach those affected by aphasia by building awareness about aphasia and our services, working with members, caregivers, and volunteers to create a space for care, support, training, education, and understanding, as well as meeting the emerging needs of the aphasia community with innovation. In 2025, the Center expects to directly impact over 10,000 people from 17 of New Jersey's 21 counties across more than 180 institutions and community platforms while providing focused training for over 500 healthcare students and professionals.

Naomi Gewirtz, MSW, President & CEO shared "It's never been more critical to receive financial support from donors as Adler works to help our members reclaim communication and connection after aphasia, even if they can't afford it. We are thrilled to celebrate the tremendous work our honorees have done for our community."

"We are grateful for the generosity of our strong community partners and sponsors such as the Holy Name Sister Claire Tynan School of Nursing, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and our corporate and foundation partners including Inserra, Inc., PNC Wealth Management, The Winifred M. & George P. Pitkin Foundation , Inc. to name a few."

SOURCE Adler Aphasia Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED