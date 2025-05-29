Maryland's Longest Running Reggae Festival Returns With A New Name!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Eric Aellen, Vice President and Vineyard Manager, reflects on the name change of the festival, saying "The decision to change the name of our reggae festival was a tough one. It is our longest running festival here at Linganore Winecellars, but over the years our dedicated festival goers have enjoyed the more upbeat dance-oriented Soca. Our wines have always reflected summer fun, and we want to continue this in the parties we host. Please come and enjoy!"

Tickets are available for purchase via eventbrite, with various ticket options such as early gate access, general admission, and VIP tickets. Optional discounts are also available for active and retired military, designated drivers, and children ages 18-20. Children under 18 are free.

Tickets include live performances by local bands and DJ Sprang International, authentic island cuisine, local artisan vendors, and tastings of 19 Linganore wines and multiple Red Shedman beers.

Linganore recommends the use of Tixel for anyone looking to sell their already purchased tickets, or for guests looking to purchase tickets that have sold out.

Tickets are available to purchase at:

Linganore Winecellars is a 49-year-old family-owned business. As the largest family owned winery in Maryland, they are proud to be the champion of east coast wine festivals since the 1970's.

