New Book By Collett Thorpe Delivers An Honest, No-Fluff Guide For Everyday Entrepreneurs

Author: Collett Thorpe

Starting your own business?: You are Pigheaded

A no-fluff, honest guide by Collett Thorpe on starting a business with courage, not credentials. Real lessons from a working-class entrepreneur's journey.

CALEDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Split Arts Publishing is excited to announce the release of Starting Your Own Business? You Are Pigheaded by Collett Thorpe , an honest, humorous, and relatable guide for everyday people with big dreams. Thorpe invites readers into her world-not as an expert, but as a working-class entrepreneur who took a leap of faith and learned by doing.In 2011, Collett started a daycare business from scratch, with no formal training, no startup capital, and no "perfect" plan-just a stubborn belief that she could do it. What followed was a rollercoaster of challenges, lessons, and unexpected joys. Now, she's sharing that journey with others who may be standing at the edge of their own dreams, unsure whether to take the first step.This book is a heartfelt invitation to everyone who has ever thought,“I'm not ready,”“I'm not qualified,” or“Maybe later.” Through real-life experiences and practical insights, Thorpe encourages readers to silence their inner critics, embrace their imperfections, and start anyway.“I write because I'm captivated by the magic of storytelling,” says Thorpe.“My goal is to help people feel more comfortable navigating their path by sharing what I've learned-no fluff, just real life.”Collett believes stories are the threads that connect us-and through this book, she weaves together guidance, humor, and heart to create a powerful message: You don't need permission to chase your dreams. You just need to start.Perfect for aspiring entrepreneurs, side hustlers, and self-starters, Starting Your Own Business? You Are Pigheaded is a refreshing alternative to the polished business books that dominate the shelves. It's about grit, growth, and the beauty of learning on the job.Book Title: Starting Your Own Business? You Are PigheadedAuthor: Collett ThorpePublisher: Split ArtsISBN: 979-8896195436Available Now on Amazon :

Collett Thorpe

Split Arts

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.