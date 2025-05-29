Minnesota Law Firm Announces Overuse Of Imprisonment Scholarship Winner

Niara Mims - Scholarship Recipient

- Thomas HagenMANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kohlmeyer Hagen Law, a Minnesota-based criminal defense and family law firm dedicated to fairness, advocacy, and systemic change of the criminal justice system, is proud to announce Niara Mims as the recipient of its 2025 Social Justice Scholarship . This annual award recognizes a student with a passion for civil rights and a commitment to pursuing a legal career that challenges injustice and promotes equality.Niara Mims, a senior at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is majoring in political science, stood out among a highly competitive group of applicants. Originally from Oakland, California, Mims has made a strong impression both in and out of the classroom with her dedication to becoming a social justice attorney. Her drive to fight systemic inequities and her academic promise reflect the core values KH Law stands for.“I am incredibly honored to receive this scholarship,” said Mims.“As a Black woman, I am very aware of how the overuse of incarceration disproportionately affects my community. This scholarship will go towards my education, and it brings me one step closer to gaining an education that will help me challenge systemic inequalities and advocate for change.”Thomas Hagen, co-founder of Kohlmeyer Hagen Law, commented,“We believe the legal profession must reflect the communities it serves-and Niara embodies the kind of thoughtful, passionate, and courageous advocate our justice system needs. We're thrilled to support her on her journey.”The Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Social Justice Scholarship was created to help aspiring lawyers who demonstrate a strong commitment to civil rights, equality, and reform. The award includes a financial scholarship as well as professional mentorship from experienced legal practitioners at Kohlmeyer Hagen Law.About Kohlmeyer Hagen, Law OfficeBased in Mankato, Minnesota, Kohlmeyer Hagen is a 7 lawyer team of family and criminal law attorneys who advocate for fairness, compassion, and justice in every case. With a proven track record and a deep commitment to client advocacy, the firm continues to support initiatives that promote access to legal education and justice reform.To learn more about the scholarship and KH Law's commitment to justice, visit Scholarship

