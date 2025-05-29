US Capital Global Names Michael J. Levas Partner To Co-Lead New York Office And Drive Expansion Into Italy And Greece

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With deep Wall Street experience, Michael J. Levas steps into a leadership role focused on regional growth in Boston and cross-border opportunities in Europe.

San Francisco, California, USA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global , a full-service global private financial group headquartered in San Francisco, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael J. Levas to Partner. Based in Boston, Mr. Levas will co-lead the group's Northeastern U.S. investment banking operations while driving strategic business development across Italy and Greece.

With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years at top-tier Wall Street institutions-including Lehman Brothers, S.G. Cowen, UBS PaineWebber, Bear Stearns, and Advest-as well as as founder of The Olympian Group, Asclepius Life Sciences Fund, and Asclepius Ventures, Mr. Levas brings deep industry experience and a global perspective to his new role.

“I'm honored to take on this new role at US Capital Global at this exciting time of growth,” said Mr. Levas.“With a strong base in Boston and increasing interest from European markets, particularly Italy and Greece, we are uniquely positioned to bridge capital and investment opportunities between the U.S. and the Mediterranean region.”

In his expanded role, Mr. Levas will lead the group's regional strategy for client engagement and capital formation, with a focus on serving institutional clients, family offices, and private investors across both continents.

“Michael brings a rare combination of U.S. market expertise and European connectivity,” said Charles Towle , COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global.“His leadership will not only reinforce our East Coast presence but also drive the firm's expansion into high-opportunity markets in Southern Europe. Michael's dynamic approach and cultural fluency are already proving to be key assets.”

“I'm delighted to have Michael join me in co-leading our East Coast operations,” said Mitchell R. Cohen , Esq., Partner and Senior Vice President at US Capital Global.“His extensive experience, integrity, and global perspective are invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative, client-focused financial solutions across Boston, Philadelphia, and beyond.”

Mr. Levas is a frequent conference speaker and guest lecturer, having presented at leading universities and financial forums throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. His commentary has appeared in Business Week, Bloomberg, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Newswires, NPR, and Smart Money, among other media outlets.

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

