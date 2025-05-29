TRYP By Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville Remains Open And Welcomes Guests Amid Ownership News

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville, a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel, remains fully open and operational despite recent speculation regarding the future of the property. Located in the historic Washington Education Center building in one of Pittsburgh's most vibrant neighborhoods, the hotel continues to welcome guests, and Over Eden, Pittsburgh's best rooftop entertainment venue, host events, and serve the community without interruption.Recent public speculation about the hotel property-including reports about possible conversion to affordable housing-has led to confusion among current and prospective guests, corporate clients, and local community members. TRYP by Wyndham Lawrenceville would like to set the record straight: the property is not closing, and no sale is currently taking place.“We understand there's been heightened interest in the potential sale of the building, but we want to assure everyone - from our loyal guests to our local neighbors - that we're open for business and excited for what's ahead,” said Chase Marin, General Manager of TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville.“There are no changes to operations, and we're here to serve our travelers, corporate clients, and the community just as we always have.”The TRYP hotel continues to offer welcoming accommodations for both leisure and business travelers, featuring competitive rates and top-tier customer care. All corporate and group accounts remain active and are warmly welcomed, with dedicated service and flexible options to meet a variety of needs. The hotel's full restaurant services are open to the public, proudly showcasing flavors that reflect the creativity and character of the Lawrenceville community. Additionally, a full calendar of events - including weddings, private celebrations, and corporate gatherings - will proceed as scheduled, with the team excited to host each one.TRYP is home to two original restaurant concepts: Brick Shop, a seasonal restaurant inspired by Central and Eastern European flavors, and Over Eden, a rooftop bar offering shareable multicultural dishes with stunning downtown and river views. Both feature menus driven by locally inspired ingredients, craft cocktails, and boutique wine and beer selections.Guests and locals can continue to expect the same excellent service, hospitality, and community presence that TRYP by Wyndham has been known for in Pittsburgh.“We are grateful for the outpouring of support and interest in our property. Our focus now is to continue doing what we do best: providing a memorable experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” added Marin.TRYP BY WYNDHAM BY PITTSBURGH/LAWRENCEVILLEAn original boutique in Pittsburgh, TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville blends old-school charm, local art, and modern hospitality in the city's most vibrant neighborhood. Set in the historic Washington Education Center building at the base of the 40th Street Bridge, the 108-room hotel offers a uniquely local experience in the heart of what TIME and Money Magazines once named“The Coolest Neighborhood in America.”A true neighborhood gathering place, the hotel features two original restaurant concepts: Brick Shop, a seasonal contemporary restaurant inspired by Central and Eastern European flavors, and Over Eden, a rooftop bar serving fresh, multicultural, shareable dishes year-round with sweeping views of downtown and the Allegheny River. Both restaurants focus on local ingredients, boutique wine lists, regional craft beers, and thoughtfully crafted cocktails.With a coffee bar, rooftop views, and two versatile event spaces, TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh/Lawrenceville is a hidden gem just 3 minutes from downtown and 30 minutes from Pittsburgh International Airport - a destination for travelers and locals alike in one of the city's most celebrated art, dining, and shopping districts.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at or connect with them on LinkedIn.

