Jake Sulovski Joins IFLO LLC As Chief Revenue Officer To Spearhead Strategic Growth
iFLO Logo
IFLO LLC appoints Jake Sulovski (ex-Google Cloud) as CRO to drive strategic growth for its automated HVAC & septic system treatment solutions.Jake's extensive background in revenue generation and strategic partnerships makes him an invaluable addition to the IFLO leadership team” - Joe McDonnellMIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IFLO LLC, a leader in automated HVAC and septic system treatment solutions, has appointed Jake Sulovski as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
In his role as CRO, Sulovski will oversee all revenue-generating activities, including sales, marketing, and business development, with a focus on expanding IFLO's market presence and driving sustainable growth.
“I'm excited to join IFLO at a time when the demand for smart, automated home solutions is rapidly increasing,” said Sulovski.“I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and bring IFLO's innovative products to a broader market.”
Most recently, Sulovski served as Partner Program Manager for Google Cloud, where he was pivotal in developing and managing strategic partnerships. Prior to Google Cloud, Sulovski held several key leadership positions, including Vice President of Channel Sales at WellAir, Merchandising Director for Smart Home at Lowe's Companies, Inc., and Business Development at Nest.“Jake's extensive background in revenue generation and strategic partnerships makes him an invaluable addition to the IFLO leadership team,” said Joe McDonnell, Founder, Inventor, and CEO of IFLO LLC.“His experience aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, automated solutions that protect homes and enhance system performance.”
