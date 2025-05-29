PDA Contest Emphasizes Importance Of Children's Oral Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A third-grader at Notre Dame Elementary School in Monroe County, nine-year-old Emily Strand, is the winner of the Pennsylvania Dental Association's (PDA) 2025 National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM) statewide poster contest. Emily received a $500 prize for winning first place.Emily's prize-winning entry tied into this year's theme of the importance of brushing by showing a construction team hard at work brushing, flossing, and rinsing a mouth, with the encouraging slogan,“Be part of the team that keeps their teeth clean.”She was presented with her framed winning poster and prize by PDA member Dr. Jignesh Rudani of Bethlehem Dental Arts. Both Notre Dame Elementary School and Emily's teacher, Mrs. Amy Rawson, also received prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA's contest.Our second-place winner is nine-year-old Cuyler from Shrewsbury Elementary School in Southern York County. Cuyler's royal entry depicts a king in front of his dental fortress, flanked by his trusted knights with the saying,“Bright smiles are the king, so brush like a king.” Cuyler received a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.Third-place winner Connor, an eight-year-old from Dillsburg Elementary School, let us know, to“Knock Out Bad Breath, Brush Twice A Day.” Connor received a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.The following students were among the statewide Top 10 entries and received certificates of Honorable Mention:Grady - Age 8, Unionville Elementary, Kennett Square, Chester CountyGrace - Age 9, Octorara Elementary, Atglen, Chester CountyAudrey - Age 9, Centre Hall-Potter Elementary, Centre Hall, Centre CountyScarlett - Age 8, East Stroudsburg Elementary, East Stroudsburg, Monroe CountyCorinna - Age 9, Economy Elementary, Freedom, Beaver CountyFaith - Age 9, S.S. Palmer Elementary, Palmerton, Carbon CountyAvika - Age 9, Montgomery Elementary, North Wales, Montgomery CountyThe winning posters were selected from 350 clever, well-designed entries. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,500 schools were contacted for participation.Visit PDA's website at to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.###About the Pennsylvania Dental AssociationFounded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at .

