Reed Smith LLP Applauds U.S. Supreme Court Decision Supporting The Uinta Basin Railway

"As DHIP Group's long-term project, corporate and fund legal counsel, we welcome this landmark Supreme Court decision. This ruling clears the regulatory path for critical U.S. infrastructure projects and advances American energy independence," said Constantine Karides, Reed Smith Senior Lead Partner.

The $2.8 billion railway project will connect Utah's energy-rich Uinta Basin to the Union Pacific rail network, enabling efficient transport of crude oil and other commodities to refineries nationwide. The project is a public-private partnership between the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition and DHIP Group, a Florida-based service-disabled veteran-owned private equity firm specializing in infrastructure and energy investments.

"Reed Smith has been our strategic partner through every project and fund milestone. This Supreme Court victory validates years of hard work and positions us to deliver critical energy infrastructure for America," said Mark Michel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at the DHIP Group.

This transformative Supreme Court decision will allow UBRH to unlock the transportation of the world's largest shale hydrocarbon deposits in the Uinta Basin while unleashing affordable energy and maximizing American energy independence.

The long-term multi-faceted representation of DHIP Group highlights Reed Smith's continued strength in advising private equity infrastructure and energy funds targeting complex private, public partnerships (P3s) and multi-billion dollar infrastructure asset transactions.

The Reed Smith team advising DHIP Group was led by Senior Lead Partner Constantine Karides with support from Financial Industry Group Senior Business Advisor and Client Project Manager Joe Mantilla, Corporate and Energy Senior Counsel Gary Johnson, Fund Formation and Corporate Partner Lyn Reinhardt, Transport and Infrastructure Partner Antoine Smiley, Corporate and Fund Formation Partner Jess Drabkin, Public and Private Bond Senior Counsel Bill Richter, and Corporate and Securities Partner Edward Bromley.

About DHIP Group

DHIP Group is a Florida-based service-disabled veteran-owned private equity firm specializing in infrastructure investments that support American economic growth and energy independence.

About Reed Smith LLP

Reed Smith is a global relationship law firm with more than 1,700 lawyers in 30 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Reed Smith's deep expertise in infrastructure, energy, and private equity enables the firm to guide clients through complex public-private partnerships and multi-billion dollar transactions.

SOURCE Reed Smith LLP