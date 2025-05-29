Acuity To Announce Fiscal 2025 Third-Quarter Results On June 26, 2025
The webcast, earnings release, and supplemental presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuityinc.com on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site two hours after the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the website.
To learn more about Acuity, please visit the Company's website .
About Acuity
Acuity Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) and Acuity Intelligent Spaces (AIS), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people's lives.
We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and an audio, video and control platform. We focus on customer outcomes and drive growth and productivity to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.
Acuity Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at .
Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
...
Media Contact:
April Appling
Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications
...
