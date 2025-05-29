United Community Names Jason Phillippe As Alabama State President

Jason Phillippe has been named Alabama state president for United Community

United Community Banks, Inc (NYSE:UCB)

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- United Community has named Jason Phillippe to serve as president of its Alabama and Florida panhandle markets. With more than 20 years of banking experience in Alabama, Phillippe steps into the role following the transition of his predecessor, David Nast, to chairman of the Alabama market.

“Jason's strong track record of building lasting relationships makes him a perfect fit to lead our growing team in Alabama and the Florida panhandle,” said Rich Bradshaw, president and chief banking officer for United.“His deep understanding of the local market, combined with his passion for community involvement, gives us confidence his leadership will drive continued growth in the state.”

Phillippe joins United from Regions Bank, where he has spent the past 19 years of his career, most recently serving as Northeast Alabama market executive and senior commercial lender. In this role, he closed more than a billion dollars in commercial transactions over the last ten years.

“Joining United means becoming part of a team dedicated to service and excellence,” said Phillippe.“I look forward to leveraging my experience to support our team and deliver exceptional value to our customers and communities.”

A graduate of Auburn University, he and his family reside in Huntsville, Ala., where he is deeply involved in the local community. Phillippe serves on the boards of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and Downtown Huntsville, Inc., and is a longtime member of the city's Downtown Rotary Club.

David Nast, former Alabama state president for United, will now move into the role of chairman in the state. Nast was the former president and CEO of Progress Bank, which United acquired in 2023.

“We are grateful for David's leadership at United. He has been instrumental in naming his successor and we look forward to continuing to work with him during this transition. We wish him the best in his new chapter,” Bradshaw said.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.9 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the“Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.

