Grace Design Studios Launches As Fully Integrated National Leader In Multidisciplinary AEC Services

Unified Brand Reflects Strategic Consolidation and Industry Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace (formerly GHC|Orcutt Winslow) today announces the formal launch of its unified national brand, marking the culmination of a strategic vision beginning in 2022. Integrating nine highly respected architecture, engineering, and consulting firms, Grace operates as a fully integrated, multidisciplinary powerhouse with 21 offices across the nation, more than 440 professionals, and an unwavering commitment to impactful design.

Grace embodies a deliberate business transformation engineered for scale, agility, and sustainable growth. Combining deep community involvement with national recognition, Grace delivers comprehensive, high-impact solutions for healthcare, education, civic projects, and more.

"Grace is far more than a portfolio of projects-it's an integrated platform built intentionally for growth," said Jerry Hebert , CEO of Grace. "By merging the strengths of legacy leaders, we've created a focused, future-ready company that's positioned to deliver for our clients, staff, and partners."

Positioned for Complex Challenges and Growth

The creation of Grace comes at a critical inflection point. Owners, developers, and public sector clients are seeking partners who can balance strategic insight with executional excellence-especially in the face of climate risk, economic volatility, and changing population dynamics. Grace was built to meet this need head-on.

Grace's service offerings span architecture, engineering, interior design, planning, program management, forensic analysis, and experiential design. This holistic integration systematically reduces project risk, optimizes capital efficiency, and strengthens stakeholder confidence.

The Grace Advantage



Built for Scale & Agility – Over 50 years of legacy expertise-consolidated into a nimble, growth-oriented national platform

Strategic Integration & Cultural Alignment – Purpose-driven unification resulting in significant growth since 2022

Stakeholder Alignment – Clear operational models, robust data analytics, and a scalable talent infrastructure

Multi-Sector Expertise – Proven delivery in 12 practice/market sectors including healthcare, education, civic, hospitality, and large-scale public initiatives End-to-End Integration – Comprehensive in-house capabilities from strategy and design to execution-accelerating delivery and improving outcomes

"We've structured Grace for exceptional clarity and measurable value," said Vispi Karanjia , Chief Practice Officer of Grace. "For clients and partners looking to navigate high-stakes projects, we offer a place for their ideas to germinate within a well-run operation with proven results. Whether managing billion-dollar bond programs or shaping multi-phased wellness communities, we bring strategic thinking and creative clarity in equal measure."

Looking Forward

The Grace brand reflects a steadfast commitment to long-term partnership and sustained performance. With an expanding national presence, fully integrated service capabilities, and a mission to shape environments that ignite human potential, Grace is uniquely prepared to shape the next chapter of design, development, and investment.

Explore our growth trajectory, strategic partnerships, sector expertise, and innovative projects at .

About Grace

Ranked by Zweig Group as the fifth fastest-growing AEC firm in North America in 2025, Grace is a national multidisciplinary firm born from the strategic integration of nine legacy leaders in architecture, engineering, and consulting. With more than 440 professionals across 21 offices nationwide, Grace provides integrated solutions in architecture, interior design, engineering, planning, forensics, and program management. Our agile, scalable platform aligns seamlessly with client goals and priorities, consistently transforming complexity into clarity and translating vision into enduring value.

Media Contact:

Kristine Millar

Partner, Marketing + Business Development

Grace Design Studios

[email protected]

480.628.5078

SOURCE Grace Design Studios

