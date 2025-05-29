American Public Education Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI ), a portfolio of education companies providing online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning to over 125,000 students through four subsidiary institutions, today announced its upcoming investor conference participation schedule.



William Blair's 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference – June 3-5, 2025 in Chicago, IL. Angela Selden, President and CEO will be present on June 5th at 8:00am CT and host 1x1 meetings. The presentation will be webcast and available at the Company's investor relations website at D.A. Davidson 1st Annual Technology + Consumer Conference – June 9-11, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Angela Selden, President and CEO and Rick Sunderland, CFO, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI ), through its institutions American Public University System , Rasmussen University , Hondros College of Nursing , and Graduate School USA , provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 88,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 125-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 14,600 students across its 20 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Childhood Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 3,700 total students.

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen University are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Graduate School USA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit .

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance data, as reported by Military Times, and Veterans Administration student enrollment data as of 2024.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Company Contact

Frank Tutalo

Director, Public Relations

American Public Education, Inc.

[email protected]

571-358-3042

Investor Relations

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ North America

Direct: 561-489-5315

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED