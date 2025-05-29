Aon To Host 2025 Investor Day On June 9
DUBLIN, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON ) will host its Investor Day on Monday, June 9, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Aon President and CEO Greg Case, CFO Edmund Reese and the senior executives leading the firm's 3x3 Plan will share how Aon United is a unique and powerful asset that is addressing clients' increasingly complex needs at the intersection of Risk Capital and Human Capital-driving sustainable, profitable growth and shareholder value creation.
A live webcast and accompanying materials will be accessible on Aon's Investor Relations website . A replay will be accessible after the event.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
Investor Contact
Nicole Hendry
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622
Media Contact
Will Dunn
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024
