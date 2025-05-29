Aon To Host 2025 Investor Day On June 9

DUBLIN, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON ) will host its Investor Day on Monday, June 9, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Aon President and CEO Greg Case, CFO Edmund Reese and the senior executives leading the firm's 3x3 Plan will share how Aon United is a unique and powerful asset that is addressing clients' increasingly complex needs at the intersection of Risk Capital and Human Capital-driving sustainable, profitable growth and shareholder value creation.

A live webcast and accompanying materials will be accessible on Aon's Investor Relations website . A replay will be accessible after the event.

Investor Contact

Nicole Hendry

[email protected]

+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact

Will Dunn

[email protected]

+1 312 381 3024

