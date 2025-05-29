Starz Entertainment Corp. Provides Business Update For The Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
STARZ ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
|
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited, amounts in millions)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Starz Networks (U.S. and Canada)
|
$ 326.2
|
|
$ 350.1
|
|
$ 1,356.3
|
|
$ 1,382.7
|
International
|
4.4
|
|
2.3
|
|
13.3
|
|
9.7
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 330.6
|
|
$ 352.4
|
|
$ 1,369.6
|
|
$ 1,392.4
|
STARZ ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
|
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS
TO ADJUSTED OIBDA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
Actual
|
|
Actual
|
|
Actual
|
|
Actual
|
|
Estimated
|
|
(Unaudited, amounts in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
$ (136.3)
|
|
$ (30.8)
|
|
$ (164.3)
|
|
$ (903.5)
|
|
NRE
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
48.1
|
|
43.1
|
|
170.3
|
|
161.8
|
|
186.4
|
Restructuring and other(1)
|
177.4
|
|
29.4
|
|
178.0
|
|
224.8
|
|
NRE
|
Goodwill impairment and intangible asset impairment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
663.9
|
|
NRE
|
Adjusted share-based compensation expense(2)
|
4.1
|
|
3.8
|
|
17.5
|
|
23.2
|
|
NRE
|
Adjusted OIBDA (3)
|
$ 93.3
|
|
$ 45.5
|
|
$ 201.5
|
|
$ 170.2
|
|
$ 200.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Starz Networks
(U.S. and Canada)
|
$ 92.0
|
|
$ 49.4
|
|
$ 201.8
|
|
$ 177.1
|
|
$ 200.0
|
International
|
1.3
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
(6.9)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted OIBDA
|
$ 93.3
|
|
$ 45.5
|
|
$ 201.5
|
|
$ 170.2
|
|
$ 200.0
_______________
NRE: Individual items are not reasonably estimable due to the nature of the items.
(1) Restructuring and other includes restructuring and severance costs, certain transaction and other costs, and certain unusual items, when applicable, as shown in the table below:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited, amounts in millions)
|
Restructuring and other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Content and other impairments(a)
|
$ 167.7
|
|
$ 25.8
|
|
$ 156.4
|
|
$ 213.0
|
Severance(b)
|
1.7
|
|
1.4
|
|
3.4
|
|
6.8
|
Transaction and other costs(c)
|
8.0
|
|
2.2
|
|
18.2
|
|
5.0
|
|
$ 177.4
|
|
$ 29.4
|
|
$ 178.0
|
|
$ 224.8
_______________________
(a) In fiscal 2023, the Company began a plan to restructure its international business, which included exiting all international territories except for India, and included an evaluation of the programming on the Company's continuing platforms.
As the Company continues to evaluate the business and its current restructuring plan in relation to the current micro and macroeconomic environment and Lionsgate's separation of the Starz Business and LG Studios Business, including further strategic review of content and performance and its strategy on a territory-by-territory basis, the Company may decide to expand its restructuring plan and exit additional territories or remove certain content off its platform in the future. The Company may incur additional content impairment and other restructuring charges as it continues to execute its restructuring plan.
(b) Severance costs were primarily related to restructuring activities and other cost-saving initiatives attributable to continuing operations.
(c) Transaction and other costs in the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 reflect transaction, integration and legal costs associated with certain strategic transactions, and restructuring activities.
(2) The following table reconciles total share-based compensation expense to adjusted share-based compensation expense:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited, amounts in millions)
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
$ 4.3
|
|
$ 4.3
|
|
$ 18.0
|
|
$ 24.6
|
Less: Amount included in restructuring and other(a)
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
(1.4)
|
Adjusted share-based compensation
|
$ 4.1
|
|
$ 3.8
|
|
$ 17.5
|
|
$ 23.2
(a) Represents share-based compensation expense included in restructuring and other expenses reflecting the impact of the acceleration of certain vesting schedules for equity awards pursuant to certain severance arrangements.
(3) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of Adjusted OIBDA which is reconciled to operating loss in the table above, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|
STARZ ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
|
The number of period-end subscribers is a key metric which management uses to evaluate a non-ad supported subscription video service. We believe this key metric provides useful information to investors as a growing or decreasing subscriber base is a key indicator of the health of the overall business. Service subscribers may impact revenue differently depending on specific distribution agreements we have with our distributors which may include fixed fees, rates per basic video household or a rate per STARZ subscriber. The following table sets forth, for the periods presented, subscriptions to our Starz Networks Services:
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
3/31/2024
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2025
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTT Subscribers
|
|
|
12.59
|
|
12.44
|
|
11.62
|
|
11.77
|
|
12.30
|
Linear Subscribers
|
|
|
6.76
|
|
6.49
|
|
6.21
|
|
5.91
|
|
5.70
|
Total Domestic Subscribers
|
|
|
19.35
|
|
18.93
|
|
17.83
|
|
17.68
|
|
18.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTT Subscribers
|
|
|
0.79
|
|
0.76
|
|
0.78
|
|
0.80
|
|
0.74
|
Linear Subscribers
|
|
|
1.66
|
|
1.61
|
|
1.54
|
|
1.45
|
|
0.86
|
Total Canada Subscribers
|
|
|
2.45
|
|
2.37
|
|
2.32
|
|
2.25
|
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Starz Networks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTT Subscribers
|
|
|
13.38
|
|
13.20
|
|
12.40
|
|
12.57
|
|
13.04
|
Linear Subscribers
|
|
|
8.42
|
|
8.10
|
|
7.75
|
|
7.36
|
|
6.56
|
Total Starz Networks Subscribers
|
|
|
21.80
|
|
21.30
|
|
20.15
|
|
19.93
|
|
19.60
|
STARZ ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
This business update presents the following important financial measure utilized by Starz Entertainment Corp. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") that is not a financial measure defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other measures, to evaluate the operating performance of our business. This non-GAAP financial measure is in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with United States GAAP.
Adjusted OIBDA: Adjusted OIBDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization ("OIBDA"), adjusted for adjusted share-based compensation ("adjusted SBC"), restructuring and other costs, and unusual gains or losses (such as goodwill and intangible asset impairment), when applicable.
-
Depreciation and amortization as presented on our combined statement of operations.
Adjusted share-based compensation represents share-based compensation excluding the impact of the acceleration of certain vesting schedules for equity awards pursuant to certain severance arrangements, which are included in restructuring and other expenses, when applicable.
Restructuring and other includes restructuring and severance costs, certain transaction and other costs, and certain unusual items, when applicable.
Overall: This measure is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC and is in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with United States GAAP.
We use this non-GAAP measure, among other measures, to evaluate the operating performance of our business. We believe this measure provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations before non-operating items. Adjusted OIBDA is considered an important measure of the Company's performance because this measure eliminates amounts that, in management's opinion, do not necessarily reflect the fundamental performance of the Company's businesses, are infrequent in occurrence, and in some cases are non-cash expenses.
This non-GAAP measure is commonly used in the entertainment industry and by financial analysts and others who follow the industry to measure operating performance. However, not all companies calculate this measure in the same manner and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to differences in the methods of calculation and excluded items.
A general limitation of this non-GAAP financial measure is that it is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. This measure should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures and is not presented as an alternative measure of operating loss.
