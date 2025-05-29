Construction Partners, Inc. Recognized As Silver Telly Award Winner For Follow The Rock Production

DOTHAN, Ala., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD ) ("CPI," the "Company,"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, is honored to announce its "Follow the Rock " video has been awarded the 46th Annual Silver Telly Award in the General-Recruitment category. The production showcases the expertise and operations of CPI's Alabama platform company, Wiregrass Construction Company .

"Follow the Rock" offers an engaging look into the intricate process of road construction and asphalt production. Designed to educate viewers and attract new talent, the video takes audiences on a step-by-step journey through the materials, methods, and skilled workforce that form the backbone of Wiregrass Construction Company's operations. The production also emphasizes the dynamic career opportunities available within the company, highlighting its commitment to inspiring the next generation of industry professionals.

The Silver Telly Award is a testament to CPI's mission of enhancing infrastructure while building a culture of opportunity for its workforce. By bringing to life the stories of construction team members and the critical work they perform, the video serves as a powerful resource to inspire the existing workforce, attract the next generation of talent, and educate those interested in the intricacies of the construction industry.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The Company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit .

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. For more information about The Telly Awards, visit .

Contacts:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

